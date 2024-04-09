Weekly Prepared Meal Delivery Subscription (2 portions per meal x 3 meals; cost is per month)

$600.00

At Koren’s Kitchen, we understand the value of quality family time and the joy of sharing delicious meals together. That's why we're thrilled to introduce meal subscriptions! Now you can get fresh cooked meals delivered straight to your door every week. Just heat and eat! A convenient option for working families, couples, individuals and a great gift for newlyweds or new parents. How it works: Every Tuesday you will receive a weekly menu for the upcoming week. You get a delivery of 3 entrees and 6 sides for 3 complete meals at your selected time. Not going to be home? Just leave a cooler outside. You'll be billed monthly and can cancel anytime. WHY US? Chef-Curated Menus: We craft a new menu each week to ensure flavorful, nutrition, and variety. Quality Ingredients: Fresh, high-quality ingredients for our meals. Antibiotic free chicken, locally sourced produce , you can trust that every dish is made with care. Sustainable Packaging: We use recyclable packaging for our meals.