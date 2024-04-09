Koren's Kitchen 11 Louella Court
Catering Menu
HOT BUFFETS
- Chicken Fajita Bar$21.99
Chicken Fajita Bar- Build your own fajita, all topping served separately. Great for vegetarian and gluten free guest -Grilled Fajita Chicken -Peppers & Onions -Black Beans -Cilantro Lime Rice -Mexican Party Platter- guacamole, salsa, cheddar cheese, sour cream, shredded lettuce, cilantro, limes, and jalapenos -Soft Flour Tortillas & Corn Chips 15 PERSON MINIMUM/24 hour notice
- Chicken Parm Italian Buffet$19.99
-Panko Crusted Chicken Breast pan seared in avocado oil, topped with marinara and melted mozzarella cheese -Penne alla vodka- homemade blush sauce with asparagus -Caesar salad- romaine, shaved parmesan, house made croutons, and Caesar dressing -Rolls & Butter 15 PERSON MINIMUM/24 hour notice
- Bistro Sampler with Chicken Piccata & Flank Steak$26.99
Bistro Sampler Chicken Piccata & Flank Steak -Chicken Piccata-pan seared chicken breast medallions, topped with a lemon caper sauce -Grilled crusted steak topped with a our house made chimichurri sauce -Rice Pilaf- Basmati rice tossed with bell peppers, carrots, and sweet peas -Sauteed Green Beans -Seasonal salad spring mix, carrots, craisins, julian red peppers. Ranch & Balsamic Dressings on the side 15 PERSON MINIMUM/24 hour notice
- Bistro Salmon Buffet$23.99
-Grilled Salmon with a house made lemon-herb gremolata sauce Bistro Salmon -Red Bliss Potatoes- roasted with rosemary & olive oil -Grilled Asparagus- crisp tender -Dinner rolls & butter
- Taste of Asia$19.99
-Chicken Teriyaki- cubes of chicken breast tossed with our house-made teriyaki sauce, broccoli florets, and red bell pepper -Fluffy White Rice- fragrant fluffy basmati rice -Veggie Lo Mein- elegant strands of noodles stir fried with julienne veggies, in our homemade sauce 15 PERSON MINIMUM/24 hour notice
- Caleb's Sampler Buffet$39.99
ENTREES Crispy Chicken Parmesan- basil marina and melted mozzarella Bistro Salmon- lemon herb gremolata Grill Flank Steak- chimichurri sauce SIDES Penne alla Vodka- blush sauce Red Bliss Potatoes- roasted with rosemary, and special seasoning Fresh Garden Salad- romaine & spring mix, carrots, cucumbers, bell peppers, cherry tomatoes. Dressings on the side Fresh Dinner Rolls and butter
- Dealer Deal Lunch - All-American BBQ (serves 35 ppl)$260.00
Hot catered meal for 35 people. Includes 2 mains and 2 sides. Mains: Grilled Honey Lime Cilantro Chicken & Pulled Pork with Brown Sugar BBQ Sauce. Sides: Macaroni and Cheese & Green Salad
COLD BUFFETS
- ASSORTED SANDWICH & WRAPS BUFFET$15.99
Our most popular sandwich assortment to include: Turkey, Italian, Chicken Caesar, Buffalo Chicken, and Roasted Veggie & Hummus. All pilled on fresh rolls and wraps. Includes chips, pickles and choice of side salad. Garden salad, Caesar salad, pasta salad, orzo salad, or potato salad. All condiments on the side. 10 PERSON MINIMUM/24 hour notice
- SOUTH PHILLY HOAGIES$15.99
Italian, Turkey, Roast Beef, Tuna Salad, and Grilled Vegetables, served on Conshohocken Bakery Rolls. Includes chips, pickles and choice of side salad. Garden salad, Caesar salad, pasta salad, orzo salad, or potato salad. All condiments on the side. 10 PERSON MINIMUM/24 hour notice
- IT’S A WRAP BUFFET$15.99
Chicken Caesar Wrap Chopped romaine, shaved parm and your choice of chicken or shrimp with Caesar dressing.. California Chicken Wrap Spinach, tomato, avocado, shredded carrots and chicken with a drizzle or ranch dressing Fajita Wrap Chopped romaine, tri-color bell peppers and onion, black beans, shredded Mexican cheese blend, chipotle mayo SOUTHWEST CHICKEN WRAP Chopped romaine, grilled chicken, black beans ,cheddar jack cheese, and chipotle lime mayo on whole wheat wrap Includes chips, pickles and choice of side salad. Garden salad, Caesar salad, pasta salad, orzo salad, or potato salad. All condiments on the side. 12 PERSON MINIMUM/24 hour notice
- BOX LUNCH SANDWICHES & WRAPS$19.00
All sandwiches include whole fruit, potato chips, and a fresh baked cookie. Add side salad for $3/person Side salads: Pasta Salad, Orzo Salad, Red Bliss Salad, Caesar Salad, or Garden Salad CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP Chopped romaine, shaved parm and your choice of chicken or shrimp with Caesar dressing.. CALIFORNIA CHICKEN WRAP Spinach, tomato, avocado, carrots, chicken, ranch dressing BLACK & BLUE WRAP Spinach, tomatoes, cucumbers, blue cheese, red onion and flank steak with gremolata BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP Romaine, tomatoes, crumbled blue cheese buffalo chicken with ranch dressing. FAJITA VEGGIE WRAP (VEGETARIAN) Romaine, tri-color bell peppers and onion, black beans, shredded Mexican cheese blend, chipotle mayo SOUTHWEST CHICKEN WRAP Chopped romaine, grilled chicken, black beans ,cheddar cheese, and chipotle lime mayo on whole wheat wrap HUMMUS & ROASTED VEGGIE WRAP (VEGAN) Baby spinach, hummus, freshly sliced cucumber, roasted peppers, shredded carrots, and tomato on a wheat wrap
- BOX LUNCH GOURMET SALADS$22.99
All salads include whole fruit,dinner roll and a freshly baked cookie STEAK & ARUGULA SALAD Grilled flank steak, arugula, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, crumbled blue cheese and crispy onions with herb gremolata BEET & GOAT CHEESE SALAD (Vegetarian) Organic baby spinach, roasted beets, dried cranberries, goat cheese, shredded carrots toasted walnuts with honey-balsamic vinaigrette Cobb Salad Chopped romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, grilled chicken, crumbled blue cheese, bacon, egg, with ranch dressing Grilled Salmon Salad Chopped romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, grilled salmon, purple cabbage, with herb-lemon vin. Quinoa Bowl Chopped romaine, edamame, shredded carrots, purple cabbage, and grilled tofu drizzled with teriyaki sauces. Sesame ginger dressing CHICKEN CAESAR BELLA Chopped romaine, shaved parmesan cheese, house-made croutons with Caesar Bella dressing
BREAKFAST BUFFETS
- CONTINENTAL BREAKFAST PACKAGE$15.99
-Morning Basket: Bagels, muffins, breakfast bread, and pastries, butter, cream cheese and preserves -Seasonal fresh fruit salad -Freshly brewed coffee served with ½ & ½ , and sweeteners 15 PERSON MINIMUM/24 hour notice
- SMOKED SALMON LOX & BAGEL BOARD$18.99
SMOKED SALMON LOX & BAGEL BOARD A beautiful breakfast board with.... - Bagels & baguette basket -Lux Lox Board- smoked salmon, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, hard cooked eggs, chive cream cheese, capers, thin red onions, butter and preserves. -Fresh sliced fruit.
- CLASSIC HOT BREAKFAST BUFFET$22.99
CLASSIC BREAKFAST BUFFET -Scrambled eggs or our veggie frittata -Fresh cooked breakfast potatoes -Maple glazed bacon or grilled sausage links -Fresh fruit -Bagels, butter, cream cheese and preserves
- BUILD-YOUR-OWN HOT BREAKFAST BUFFET PICK 4$19.99
BUILD-YOUR-OWN BUFFET PICK 4 Choose any four items from our menu -Scrambled Eggs -Veggie Frittata -Apple-Wood Smoked Bacon -Grilled Sausage Links -House-made Breakfast Potatoes -Thick-cut French Toast -Buttermilk Pancakes -Blueberry Pancakes -Chocolate Chip Pancakes
- COFFEE SERVICE$3.99
Add French Roast Coffee. Served with creamers and sweetener
- BOTTLED WATER$1.99
DRINKS
BBQ MENU
- Build-Your-Own BBQ$27.99
BBQ & Picnic Style Catering Menu Build-your-own BBQ Menu Pick 2 Entrees Pick 2 Sides Comes with fresh rolls, chips, pickles, and a condiment platter Entrees $27.99/Person Honey Lime Grilled Chicken Thighs (boneless skinless) Grilled Buffalo Chicken Skewers (blue cheese/carrot/celery) Grilled Lemon Chicken Kabobs (bell pepper/onion) Grilled Hebrew National Hot Dogs (All Beef) Grilled Angus Beef Burgers topped with cheddar cheese Pulled Pork with BBQ Sauce Grilled Stuffed Portabella Mushroom (Veg) Smoked Texas Style Brisket BBQ Pork Spare Ribs Grilled Shrimp Skewers Mediterranean Shrimp Skewers Salmon Bits glazed with bbq Grilled salmon with lemon parsley gremolata Crab Cakes lump crab meat +$10/person Jumbo shrimp cocktail display +$8/persons Lump crab meat cocktail display +$12/person Raw Bar Seafood Tower (oyster, lump crabmeat, shrimp cocktail) $22/person
Complete From Entree to Drinks!
Prepared Meal Delivery Subscription
Weekly Prepared Meal Delivery Subscription
- Weekly Prepared Meal Delivery Subscription (2 portions per meal x 3 meals; cost is per month)$600.00
At Koren’s Kitchen, we understand the value of quality family time and the joy of sharing delicious meals together. That's why we're thrilled to introduce meal subscriptions! Now you can get fresh cooked meals delivered straight to your door every week. Just heat and eat! A convenient option for working families, couples, individuals and a great gift for newlyweds or new parents. How it works: Every Tuesday you will receive a weekly menu for the upcoming week. You get a delivery of 3 entrees and 6 sides for 3 complete meals at your selected time. Not going to be home? Just leave a cooler outside. You'll be billed monthly and can cancel anytime. WHY US? Chef-Curated Menus: We craft a new menu each week to ensure flavorful, nutrition, and variety. Quality Ingredients: Fresh, high-quality ingredients for our meals. Antibiotic free chicken, locally sourced produce , you can trust that every dish is made with care. Sustainable Packaging: We use recyclable packaging for our meals.
- Weekly Prepared Meal Subscription (4 portions per meal x 3 meals; cost is per month)$960.00
- Weekly Prepared Meal Subscription (4 portions per meal x 3 meals; cost is per month)$960.00
Cafe Lunch Menu
Hot Entrees
- Chicken Parmesan$20.00
Crispy chicken cutlet pan fried in avocado oil, topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese and melted until bubbly in the oven. Sides: penne alla vodka with asparagus in a blush sauce
- Chicken Romano$18.00
Crispy chicken cutlet, pan fried in avocado oil, mashed potatoes, sauteed green beans
- Grilled Salmon Plate$22.00
Grilled Salmon Plate Herb-Lemon Grilled Chilean salmon is pan seared and topped with our house lemon & parsley gremolata sauce. Served with roasted red bliss potato and asparagus
- Honey-Balsamic Chicken Breast with Roasted Red Bliss Potato & Garlic Butter Green Beans$18.00
Tender pan-seared chicken breast glazed with a sweet and savory honey-balsamic sauce. Sides: roasted red bliss potato and sauteed green beans.
- Veggie Quesadilla$10.00
Tri-color bell peppers and red onion with a Mexican cheese blend in a crispy flour tortilla. Sides: Taco sauce and and Spanish Rice. Add guacamole for $3
- Chicken Quesadilla$13.00
Tri-color bell peppers and red onion with a Mexican cheese blend in a crispy flour tortilla. Sides: Taco sauce and Spanish rice. Add guacamole for $3